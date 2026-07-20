Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Stake Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,749 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,252 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Datadog worth $64,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 119.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after buying an additional 2,216,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $251,582,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $258.69 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.73. The company has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $14,612,847.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,011,846.55. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total value of $26,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,473,073.60. This represents a 88.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,439,533 shares of company stock worth $323,367,430. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Datadog from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Datadog from $218.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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