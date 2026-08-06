David J Yvars Group Has $2.48 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

David J Yvars Group raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of David J Yvars Group's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. David J Yvars Group's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,737,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $18,179,719,000 after purchasing an additional 894,564 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s strong AI exposure remains the primary catalyst. Its latest quarterly results showed AI semiconductor revenue of $10.8 billion, up 143% year over year, while management maintained its expectation for AI semiconductor revenue to exceed $100 billion in fiscal 2027. Investors are also focused on Broadcom’s custom-chip relationships with major cloud customers, including Google and OpenAI. Broadcom custom AI chips article

Broadcom’s strong AI exposure remains the primary catalyst. Its latest quarterly results showed AI semiconductor revenue of $10.8 billion, up 143% year over year, while management maintained its expectation for AI semiconductor revenue to exceed $100 billion in fiscal 2027. Investors are also focused on Broadcom’s custom-chip relationships with major cloud customers, including Google and OpenAI. Positive Sentiment: A broad semiconductor rally, record industry sales and renewed risk appetite are lifting AVGO alongside AMD, Marvell and Micron. Analysts and market commentators increasingly describe Broadcom as one of Nvidia’s most significant competitors in data-center silicon because of its custom AI accelerators and high-speed networking portfolio. Semiconductor rally article

A broad semiconductor rally, record industry sales and renewed risk appetite are lifting AVGO alongside AMD, Marvell and Micron. Analysts and market commentators increasingly describe Broadcom as one of Nvidia’s most significant competitors in data-center silicon because of its custom AI accelerators and high-speed networking portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Potential U.S. restrictions on Chinese optical-transceiver imports could create additional demand for Broadcom’s networking chips and digital-signal-processing components as data centers seek Western alternatives. The company’s optical and connectivity technologies may become more strategically important as AI clusters migrate toward 800G and 1.6T architectures. AI infrastructure and optical supply chain article

Potential U.S. restrictions on Chinese optical-transceiver imports could create additional demand for Broadcom’s networking chips and digital-signal-processing components as data centers seek Western alternatives. The company’s optical and connectivity technologies may become more strategically important as AI clusters migrate toward 800G and 1.6T architectures. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is favorable, with recent Buy ratings and a median price target of about $525, but targets vary widely. This optimism is balanced by AVGO’s elevated valuation, making the stock more sensitive to any slowdown in AI spending or weaker guidance.

Analyst sentiment is favorable, with recent Buy ratings and a median price target of about $525, but targets vary widely. This optimism is balanced by AVGO’s elevated valuation, making the stock more sensitive to any slowdown in AI spending or weaker guidance. Negative Sentiment: A possible ban on Chinese AI-related components could increase costs, constrain optical-transceiver supply and delay hyperscaler data-center deployments. Broadcom could benefit from substitution demand, but it could also face near-term disruption across an interconnected supply chain. China AI component ban article

A possible ban on Chinese AI-related components could increase costs, constrain optical-transceiver supply and delay hyperscaler data-center deployments. Broadcom could benefit from substitution demand, but it could also face near-term disruption across an interconnected supply chain. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been overwhelmingly weighted toward sales, which may raise caution after the recent advance, although institutional ownership remains mixed rather than uniformly negative.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $418.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.87 and a 1 year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

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