Davidson Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,615 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amphenol by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amphenol by 693.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $900,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362,533 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,125,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,947,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Down 2.4%

APH stock opened at $148.25 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here