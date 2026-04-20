Davidson Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 287.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,421 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 202,031 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels accounts for about 1.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.29% of Hyatt Hotels worth $43,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of H. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,116,673 shares of the company's stock worth $868,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,461 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,085 shares of the company's stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 843,121 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,562 shares of the company's stock worth $448,437,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,765,785 shares of the company's stock worth $392,548,000 after purchasing an additional 545,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,926 shares of the company's stock worth $201,814,000 after purchasing an additional 193,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

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Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE H opened at $172.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -308.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $180.53. The firm's fifty day moving average is $155.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's payout ratio is currently -107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $203.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $181.21.

View Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 400 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total value of $58,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,267.60. The trade was a 42.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

See Also

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