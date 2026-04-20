Davidson Investment Advisors Makes New $5.49 Million Investment in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 112,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,485,000. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.07% of Solstice Advanced Mat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth $8,227,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth $324,000.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Price Performance

Shares of Solstice Advanced Mat stock opened at $81.20 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $76.30. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 312.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $80.00 price target on Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Friday, February 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Solstice Advanced Mat

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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