Davis R M Inc. Has $39.49 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,773 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,329,262 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $13,724,045,000 after purchasing an additional 659,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,330,080 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $6,090,674,000 after buying an additional 1,082,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after buying an additional 9,655,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,360,668 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $3,552,550,000 after buying an additional 296,814 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,636,050 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,922,971,000 after buying an additional 602,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3%

UNP stock opened at $292.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $303.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $299.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and CN announced a binding agreement tied to Union Pacific’s proposed Norfolk Southern merger, including expanded operating rights in Chicago and new access routes that could improve network efficiency and customer service. The deal may help support regulatory approval by addressing competitive access concerns and could create longer-term synergies if the merger goes through. Union Pacific and CN Reach Agreement to Expand Customer Opportunities in Connection with Merger

Union Pacific and CN announced a binding agreement tied to Union Pacific’s proposed Norfolk Southern merger, including expanded operating rights in Chicago and new access routes that could improve network efficiency and customer service. The deal may help support regulatory approval by addressing competitive access concerns and could create longer-term synergies if the merger goes through. Positive Sentiment: The agreement also gives Union Pacific expanded operating rights over CN’s EJ&E corridor in Chicago, which CEO Jim Vena said offers a faster route around the city and may improve rail flow, reliability, and operating efficiency. Union Pacific and CN Announce Agreement to Improve North American Rail Connectivity

The agreement also gives Union Pacific expanded operating rights over CN’s EJ&E corridor in Chicago, which CEO Jim Vena said offers a faster route around the city and may improve rail flow, reliability, and operating efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: CN will not oppose the proposed Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern transaction and both companies will work through the Surface Transportation Board process, leaving some execution and approval risk until regulators make a decision. Union Pacific and CN Announce Agreement to Improve North American Rail Connectivity

CN will not oppose the proposed Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern transaction and both companies will work through the Surface Transportation Board process, leaving some execution and approval risk until regulators make a decision. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific is also due to report second-quarter earnings, which may keep investor focus on whether the company can back up the merger optimism with solid near-term financial results. Union Pacific to post Q2 earnings amid merger push

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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