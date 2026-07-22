Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,242 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Deckers Outdoor worth $32,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Raymond James Financial cut Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $113.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus set a $128.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $141.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.11.

Get Our Latest Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $126.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deckers Outdoor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deckers Outdoor wasn't on the list.

While Deckers Outdoor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here