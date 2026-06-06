Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 219.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,344 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 416,256 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.09% of Delta Air Lines worth $42,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% in the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,738,836. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,074,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,364.09. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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