Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,070 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 156,746 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised Delta Air Lines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,574,466. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,074,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,364.09. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Delta Air Lines

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on Delta Air Lines from $84 to $92 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside in the shares. TD Cowen price target update

TD Cowen raised its price target on Delta Air Lines from $84 to $92 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Airline stocks are benefiting from strong travel demand and a more favorable fuel-cost backdrop as oil prices have eased from recent highs, which can help Delta’s margins. Air travel demand and airfare article

Airline stocks are benefiting from strong travel demand and a more favorable fuel-cost backdrop as oil prices have eased from recent highs, which can help Delta’s margins. Positive Sentiment: Recent market coverage highlighted that Delta shares have been supported by analyst upgrades and higher price targets, reflecting improving confidence in the company’s earnings outlook. Delta stock is up article

Recent market coverage highlighted that Delta shares have been supported by analyst upgrades and higher price targets, reflecting improving confidence in the company’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Delta’s CEO defended the carrier’s choice of Amazon’s in-flight Wi-Fi service over SpaceX Starlink, a strategic decision that may matter competitively but is not an immediate financial catalyst. Delta Wi-Fi strategy article

Delta’s CEO defended the carrier’s choice of Amazon’s in-flight Wi-Fi service over SpaceX Starlink, a strategic decision that may matter competitively but is not an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Two recent insider sales by Delta executives, including EVP Allison Ausband and EVP Alain Bellemare, may modestly pressure sentiment even though insider selling is not always a fundamental red flag. Ausband SEC filing Bellemare SEC filing

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.0%

DAL stock opened at $82.49 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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