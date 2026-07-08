Delta Capital Management LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 3.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after buying an additional 1,090,644 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after acquiring an additional 794,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $938.38 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $895.82 and a 200 day moving average of $565.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,300 shares of company stock worth $162,779,604. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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