Delta Investment Management LLC Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,692 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 1.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,998,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,431,322,000 after acquiring an additional 141,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,621,297 shares of the company's stock worth $2,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 303,099 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Elevance Health by 24.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,576,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,478,857,000 after buying an additional 901,626 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,998,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,292,029,000 after purchasing an additional 798,457 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $839,300,000 after buying an additional 484,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ELV traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $373.06. 127,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,413. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $424.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.59. The company has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.97 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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