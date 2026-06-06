Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP Buys New Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,150 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $14,006,000. FTAI Aviation comprises about 2.0% of Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP owned about 0.07% of FTAI Aviation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FTAI opened at $234.05 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business's fifty day moving average price is $248.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. FTAI Aviation's revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.88.

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FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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