Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP Buys New Shares in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,299 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $7,241,000. Ryanair comprises about 1.1% of Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore raised Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Ryanair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on RYAAY

Ryanair Price Performance

Ryanair stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Dara Brady sold 8,973 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $233,387.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 17,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,475.50. This represents a 33.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 9,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $275,572.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $394,245.80. This trade represents a 41.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,397.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryanair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryanair wasn't on the list.

While Ryanair currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here