Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 466,000 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $17,195,000. Intel comprises about 2.5% of Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,012,894 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,255,076,000 after purchasing an additional 423,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Intel by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Reuters: Foxconn announces strategic collaboration with Intel on next-gen AI infrastructure

Intel announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn and Hitachi to accelerate next-generation AI infrastructure, industrial AI, and intelligent computing platforms, which could expand its role in the AI buildout over time. Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Motley Fool: Why Intel Stock Rallied Today

Intel continues to benefit from investor enthusiasm around AI inference and CPU demand, with recent reports noting strong options activity and a sharp rally earlier in the week. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers.

Several articles highlighted that Intel’s stock has had a huge run over the past year, suggesting traders may be weighing valuation after the recent surge rather than treating the AI deals as immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. 24/7 Wall St.: Nvidia Launches PC Chip in a Direct Challenge Against Intel

NVIDIA’s launch of a new PC chip is being seen as a direct challenge to Intel’s most important businesses, increasing fears of longer-term competitive pressure in personal computers and CPUs. Negative Sentiment: Intel was also caught up in a broad semiconductor and tech selloff tied to Broadcom’s weak AI outlook, which pressured chip stocks across the group. Invezz: Intel, AMD stocks slide again in aftermath of Broadcom's weak outlook

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.95 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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