Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Tecnoglass Inc. $TGLS

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tecnoglass as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 290.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 223.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 637 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 52.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy purchased 107,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $4,855,144.19. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 20,731,985 shares in the company, valued at $935,219,843.35. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Louise Carricarte purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $47,597.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,597. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 522,995 shares of company stock worth $22,912,205. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.37 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tecnoglass's dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Key Tecnoglass News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tecnoglass this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.33.

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Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of architectural glass, windows and aluminum products for the construction industry. The company's product portfolio includes tempered, laminated and insulated glass units, high‐performance aluminum windows, curtainwall systems and storefront solutions tailored to commercial, residential and institutional projects.

Established in 1994 as a family‐run enterprise in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tecnoglass has grown through significant investments in automated production lines, research and development, and international quality certifications.

Further Reading

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