Denali Advisors LLC Has $7.10 Million Holdings in National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ - Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,762 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of National Beverage worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,405 shares of the company's stock worth $51,259,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 53.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 320,687 shares of the company's stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 111,978 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 24.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 278,395 shares of the company's stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 54,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 485.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,644 shares of the company's stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 228,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company's stock.

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National Beverage Stock Performance

National Beverage stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $271.06 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 36.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of National Beverage in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

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About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. NASDAQ: FIZZ is a U.S.-based beverage company specializing in the development, marketing and production of nonalcoholic refreshment products. The company's portfolio includes a range of sparkling waters, soft drinks and energy beverages designed for a variety of consumer tastes and dietary preferences. Through in-house bottling operations and strategic partnerships with co-packers, National Beverage manages production from flavor formulation to final packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1985, National Beverage has broadened its product lineup over the decades through both organic brand introductions and selective acquisitions.

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