Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. $SD

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD - Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 71,093 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 1.10% of SandRidge Energy worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SD. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 139,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 110,322 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SandRidge Energy Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $14.41 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $532.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.56.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 46.37% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million.

SandRidge Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from SandRidge Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. SandRidge Energy's dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on SandRidge Energy

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc NYSE: SD is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of onshore oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company concentrates its operations primarily in the Anadarko Basin, applying horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to exploit unconventional reservoirs. SandRidge's asset portfolio includes both crude oil and natural gas liquids, complemented by associated gas production, with infrastructure investments designed to optimize midstream availability and enhance capital efficiency.

Founded in 2006 by industry veteran Tom L.

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