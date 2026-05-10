Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRDO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRDO

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 4,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $160,783.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 347,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,753,503.65. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Greg E. Jansen sold 30,158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,146,004.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 82,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,860. This represents a 26.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,476 shares of company stock worth $7,273,879. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company's stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Perdoceo Education's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Perdoceo Education News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Perdoceo Education this week:

Positive Sentiment: Perdoceo beat analyst estimates for Q1 2026, posting EPS of $0.90 versus the $0.84 consensus and revenue of $221.7 million versus $218.4 million expected, which supports the stock move higher.

Perdoceo beat analyst estimates for Q1 2026, posting EPS of $0.90 versus the $0.84 consensus and revenue of $221.7 million versus $218.4 million expected, which supports the stock move higher. Positive Sentiment: Underlying profitability improved, with revenue up 4.1% year over year and net income, operating profit, and cash from operations all rising, signaling healthy business momentum. Perdoceo Education Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Underlying profitability improved, with revenue up 4.1% year over year and net income, operating profit, and cash from operations all rising, signaling healthy business momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.80 came in above the $0.76 consensus, and FY 2026 guidance of $3.05-$3.16 was at or slightly above expectations, reinforcing a constructive outlook.

The company’s Q2 2026 EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.80 came in above the $0.76 consensus, and FY 2026 guidance of $3.05-$3.16 was at or slightly above expectations, reinforcing a constructive outlook. Positive Sentiment: Perdoceo also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, highlighting continued cash generation and returning capital to shareholders.

Perdoceo also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, highlighting continued cash generation and returning capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Some reports noted the stock moved lower immediately after earnings despite the beat, likely reflecting short-term volatility or mixed reaction to the results. PRDO Q1 2026 Earnings Call Prepared Remarks Transcript

Some reports noted the stock moved lower immediately after earnings despite the beat, likely reflecting short-term volatility or mixed reaction to the results. Negative Sentiment: One market note pointed to heavy insider selling over the past six months and some institutional investors trimming positions, which could temper enthusiasm even after the earnings beat.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

Further Reading

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