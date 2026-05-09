Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Valaris Limited $VAL

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valaris by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valaris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company's stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valaris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,927 shares of the company's stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company's stock.

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Valaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Valaris had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 45.37%.The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Valaris's revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Valaris from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Valaris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Valaris from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Valaris from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Valaris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $63.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Valaris

Valaris Profile

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

Further Reading

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