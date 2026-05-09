Denali Advisors LLC Sells 61,318 Shares of Global Industrial Company $GIC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC - Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,318 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Global Industrial worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Industrial by 37.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Industrial by 66.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,056 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global Industrial by 16.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Global Industrial by 7.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company's stock.

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Global Industrial Stock Down 3.5%

Global Industrial stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. Global Industrial Company has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The business's 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Global Industrial Company will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Global Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.03%.

Trending Headlines about Global Industrial

Here are the key news stories impacting Global Industrial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Global Industrial’s Q1 sales came in above estimates, suggesting demand held up better than expected despite a choppy operating backdrop. This helped offset some of the concern around earnings. Global Industrial’s NYSE: GIC Q1 CY2026 sales beat estimates

Global Industrial’s Q1 sales came in above estimates, suggesting demand held up better than expected despite a choppy operating backdrop. This helped offset some of the concern around earnings. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q1 earnings call highlighted growth but also pointed to cost risks, which leaves investors weighing solid top-line performance against margin pressure. Global Industrial Earnings Call Shows Growth Amid Cost Risks

The company’s Q1 earnings call highlighted growth but also pointed to cost risks, which leaves investors weighing solid top-line performance against margin pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti trimmed several near-term earnings estimates for Global Industrial, but the changes were modest overall, with Q2, Q3, and Q4 forecasts all adjusted lower on concerns about upcoming profitability. Global Industrial analyst estimates

Sidoti trimmed several near-term earnings estimates for Global Industrial, but the changes were modest overall, with Q2, Q3, and Q4 forecasts all adjusted lower on concerns about upcoming profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti also lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.88 from $2.05, while still keeping the company near the $2.00 consensus, reinforcing a cautious but not deeply bearish outlook. Global Industrial analyst estimates

Sidoti also lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.88 from $2.05, while still keeping the company near the $2.00 consensus, reinforcing a cautious but not deeply bearish outlook. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s recent decline appears tied to the earnings miss on EPS in the prior report and the market’s reaction to lower forward earnings expectations, which can weigh on valuation near term.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Global Industrial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Global Industrial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global Industrial currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Global Industrial

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company NYSE: GIC is a leading business-to-business distributor of industrial products and equipment. Headquartered in Port Washington, New York, the company provides a comprehensive range of products to support manufacturing, warehousing, and facility maintenance operations across North America. Through a digital-first platform, Global Industrial combines e-commerce, direct sales and catalog-based ordering channels to serve a diverse commercial customer base.

The company's product portfolio encompasses material handling solutions (including conveyors, pallet racks and hoists), storage and shelving systems, janitorial and sanitation supplies, packaging and shipping materials, and office furniture.

Featured Stories

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