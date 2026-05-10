Denali Advisors LLC Takes $638,000 Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. $THR

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,157 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Thermon Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,133 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in Thermon Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 50,360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company's stock.

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Thermon Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $71.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Thermon Group from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Thermon Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Thermon Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thermon Group

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group, Inc NYSE: THR is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.

Thermon's core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.

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