Denali Advisors LLC Trims Position in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,860 shares of the coal producer's stock after selling 80,451 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Peabody Energy worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Peabody Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,982 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,693 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In related news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 13,892 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $505,668.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 113,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,129,216. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peabody Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on BTU

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.35. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $973.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.42 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.Peabody Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Peabody Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.30%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

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