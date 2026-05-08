Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI - Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404,704 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 392,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.64% of Denali Therapeutics worth $39,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 56,368 shares of the company's stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,127 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,612 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,268 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.00.

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Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali's approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali's lead programs is an orally delivered leucine‐rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson's disease, and an anti‐TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer's patients.

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