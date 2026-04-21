Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $74.26 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,477 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $316.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $849.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $226.34 and a 1 year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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