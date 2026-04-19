Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 79,875 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. $PSTL

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL - Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,945 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 79,875 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Postal Realty Trust worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,287 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of PSTL opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 14.77%.Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.95.

View Our Latest Report on Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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