Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $20.99 Million in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 432,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,987,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.27% of Solstice Advanced Mat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Towne Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Up 1.6%

SOLS opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 312.31. The business's 50-day moving average price is $76.30. Solstice Advanced Mat has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $84.44.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Solstice Advanced Mat's payout ratio is 115.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SOLS. UBS Group cut shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Friday, February 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Report on Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Mat Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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