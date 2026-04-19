Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 58,821 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 58,821 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 512,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $150,940,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Micron Technology by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 311,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $88,917,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $455.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $513.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50 day moving average is $406.41 and its 200-day moving average is $318.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $471.34.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Phillip Securities raised Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $464.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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