Deuterium Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,630 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 15.1% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,149,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock worth $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock worth $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 228.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company's stock worth $945,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 922,524 shares of company stock worth $125,501,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $160.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $385.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Phillip Securities increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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