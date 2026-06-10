Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356,751 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 181,113 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.33% of McDonald's worth $720,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in McDonald's by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald's by 735.7% during the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus upgraded McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $282.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.22. McDonald's Corporation has a 52-week low of $271.85 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $93,276.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,166,370.74. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 6,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,373 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here