DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Stock Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,615 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of DexCom worth $41,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DexCom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,300.16. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,500,670.07. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $2,306,638 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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