DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT - Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,486 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 68,939 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in DHT were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DHT by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 568.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,554 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore downgraded shares of DHT from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DHT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DHT from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DHT from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Report on DHT

DHT Trading Up 4.8%

DHT traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $17.75. 2,328,385 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,137. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company's 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of -0.11.

DHT (NYSE:DHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 58.54% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. DHT's revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from DHT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.4%. DHT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.27%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc NYSE: DHT is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company's core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

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