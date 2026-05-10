Diageo plc $DEO Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO - Free Report) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the company's stock after selling 248,710 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC's holdings in Diageo were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 3,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 279 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Diageo by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Diageo Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $84.30 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $72.45 and a one year high of $116.41. The company's fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 195.0%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Diageo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DEO

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: DEO and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo's core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

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