Diamant Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 36,215.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,310 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after acquiring an additional 517,880 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 0.6% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of FedEx worth $184,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG International AG bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. This represents a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,017,070.44. This represents a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $445.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $344.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $427.00 to $423.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on FedEx from $425.00 to $365.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.60.

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FedEx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said FedEx Freight’s pricing power is improving and reiterated a Buy rating while raising its price target to $187 , signaling confidence that the LTL business can support better earnings growth. Article Title

Bank of America said FedEx Freight’s pricing power is improving and reiterated a rating while raising its price target to , signaling confidence that the LTL business can support better earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: FedEx Freight’s first post-spinoff earnings report showed revenue growth and beat revenue expectations, with analysts noting solid underlying growth trends and the potential for margin improvement later in the year. Article Title

FedEx Freight’s first post-spinoff earnings report showed and beat revenue expectations, with analysts noting solid underlying growth trends and the potential for margin improvement later in the year. Positive Sentiment: FedEx also announced $4.15 billion in cash tender offers for outstanding notes, which could help optimize its capital structure and lower future interest expense. Article Title

FedEx also announced for outstanding notes, which could help optimize its capital structure and lower future interest expense. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts highlighted that FedEx’s broader business still has strong underlying momentum, but recent stock weakness may reflect “near-term noise” rather than a change in the long-term thesis. Article Title

Some analysts highlighted that FedEx’s broader business still has strong underlying momentum, but recent stock weakness may reflect “near-term noise” rather than a change in the long-term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx Freight’s first standalone quarter also included large spinoff-related costs , which pressured operating income and created uncertainty around near-term profitability, even though management expects growth ahead. Article Title

FedEx Freight’s first standalone quarter also included , which pressured operating income and created uncertainty around near-term profitability, even though management expects growth ahead. Negative Sentiment: FedEx shares fell after the Freight unit reported mixed results , including a steep decline in operating income and margin pressure from separation costs, weaker shipment volumes, and higher labor expenses. Article Title

FedEx shares fell after the Freight unit reported , including a steep decline in operating income and margin pressure from separation costs, weaker shipment volumes, and higher labor expenses. Negative Sentiment: Another note from analysts pointed to a margin drop and reduced price targets, reinforcing concerns that the market is still focused on near-term earnings pressure rather than the longer-term turnaround. Article Title

FedEx Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE FDX opened at $318.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.88 and a 52 week high of $345.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.40. FedEx had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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