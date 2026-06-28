Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 4,313.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,893 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 243,253 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Financially Speaking Inc increased its position in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities lowered Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Trading Down 3.4%

INTC stock opened at $128.32 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $141.45. The firm has a market cap of $644.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 2.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Goldman Sachs coverage on Intel

Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Micron article

Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time.

Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time. Neutral Sentiment: Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year.

Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year. Neutral Sentiment: Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals.

Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says the valuation has run ahead of fundamentals, and broader chip stocks have also seen periods of renewed selling pressure, which could limit further upside if sentiment cools.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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