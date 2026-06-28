Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $39.62 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 10,763.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,125 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 332,040 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Zoetis worth $39,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, and others, announced or promoted class-action claims against Zoetis, increasing legal overhang and sentiment pressure on the stock.

Multiple firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, and others, announced or promoted class-action claims against Zoetis, increasing legal overhang and sentiment pressure on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zoetis also said it will host a webcast and conference call on August 6, 2026 to discuss second-quarter results, which may provide a more fundamental update for investors. Article Title

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $76.05 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $161.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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