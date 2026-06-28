Diamant Asset Management Inc. Purchases 296,873 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 1,543.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 296,873 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,498,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $947,889,000 after acquiring an additional 895,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,674,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $493,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,278 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $476,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $312,959,000 after purchasing an additional 123,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,298,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $294,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,012 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $21.56.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The company's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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