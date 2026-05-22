Free Trial
Your Portfolio Deserves Better! MarketBeat All Access for Just $149
Upgrade Now
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Nucor logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Diamond Hill Capital Management cut its Nucor stake by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, selling 154,158 shares and leaving it with 1.53 million shares worth about $249.7 million.
  • Nucor beat first-quarter expectations, reporting $3.23 EPS versus the $2.82 estimate on revenue of $9.50 billion, up 21.3% year over year.
  • The company also has an active $4 billion share buyback program, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Moderate Buy with an average price target of $247.50.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 154,158 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Nucor worth $249,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $1,528,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,814.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $1,085,000. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 587,032.0% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 146,783 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 146,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $342,642,000 after acquiring an additional 210,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company's stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE NUE opened at $226.46 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $194.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $106.21 and a 12 month high of $235.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.88 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,096 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total value of $2,282,503.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,213,875.68. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 12,888 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 89,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,277,624. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,818 shares of company stock valued at $16,234,593. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nucor Right Now?

Before you consider Nucor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nucor wasn't on the list.

While Nucor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
By Ryan Hasson | May 15, 2026
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines