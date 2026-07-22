Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 78,994 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771,253 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 78,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.71% of Corteva worth $399,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company's stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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