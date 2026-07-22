Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 175,600 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,115,136 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 175,600 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.94% of Ingredion worth $350,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,487,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $825,556,000 after purchasing an additional 208,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,994,825 shares of the company's stock worth $219,949,000 after buying an additional 950,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,018 shares of the company's stock worth $201,337,000 after buying an additional 634,900 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in Ingredion by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,381,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,355,000 after buying an additional 57,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Ingredion by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,207,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,101,000 after buying an additional 303,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $101.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.06. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.44 and a fifty-two week high of $135.68.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Ingredion's dividend payout ratio is 31.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGR. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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