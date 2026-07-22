Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $412.62 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,024 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 118,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Parker-Hannifin worth $412,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NFSG Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 94.4% during the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore set a $1,064.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,027.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $959.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $915.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $934.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $692.02 and a twelve month high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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