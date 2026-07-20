Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $751.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,602 shares of the company's stock after selling 150,317 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.01% of Cummins worth $751,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,005 shares of the company's stock worth $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cummins by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 546,540 shares of the company's stock worth $280,397,000 after purchasing an additional 278,350 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in Cummins by 1,381.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 21,768 shares of the company's stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,797,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total transaction of $3,481,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,773.06. The trade was a 29.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bonnie J. Fetch sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $456,523.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,177,519.01. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $9,377,684. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $647.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $677.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.96. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.02 and a 12 month high of $737.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. Cummins's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cummins's payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cummins News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley boosted its price target on Cummins and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley boosted its price target on Cummins and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for Cummins to $9.02 from $9.00, a small change that suggests stable longer-term expectations. Article

Zacks Research slightly raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for Cummins to $9.02 from $9.00, a small change that suggests stable longer-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Other Zacks revisions were mixed but generally small, with slight cuts to some FY2027/FY2028 estimates and a continued Hold rating, suggesting analysts are not seeing a major near-term change in fundamentals. Article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $794.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $845.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $740.07.

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Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

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