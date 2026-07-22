Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 29,440 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,211 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Lowe's Companies worth $356,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,993,697,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,555,565 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,580,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,343 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 7,814.9% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,490,369 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $359,417,000 after buying an additional 1,471,539 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $308,683,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $13,560,617,000 after buying an additional 924,625 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $203.62 on Wednesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $201.88 and a one year high of $293.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.19 and a 200 day moving average of $241.02. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.57%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here