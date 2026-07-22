Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,500 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 18,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Stryker worth $408,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $392.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $313.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.20. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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