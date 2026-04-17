Diversified Management Inc. Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Diversified Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,442 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 946,731 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $105,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,859 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,280 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelphi Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $137.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,821,522.52. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,082,852. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,016 shares of company stock valued at $30,431,872. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $124.82 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.34 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.70. The company has a market cap of $995.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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