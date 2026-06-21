Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,578 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,354 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

View Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:GS opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $979.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $919.74. The stock has a market cap of $324.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $630.01 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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