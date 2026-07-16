Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,181 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,311 shares of the software company's stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 563.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,850 shares of the software company's stock valued at $16,483,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 52.5% during the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the software company's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the software company's stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Autodesk from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.10.

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Autodesk Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $208.98 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.50 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Janesh Moorjani purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. The trade was a 5.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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