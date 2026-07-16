Diversify Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Cencora by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Cencora Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $277.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.98. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.82 and a 12-month high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Cencora declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,932.57. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $360.00 price objective on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

See Also

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