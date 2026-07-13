Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $299.54 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $289.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.11 and a 1 year high of $314.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $325.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

See Also

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