Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE DOC opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $22.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Healthpeak Properties's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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