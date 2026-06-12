DJE Kapital AG Purchases Shares of 67,600 Intel Corporation $INTC

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,600 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Intel by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s double upgrade and higher target are the main catalyst, reinforcing the view that Intel’s CPU and foundry businesses could drive meaningful longer-term growth. Intel rallies as BofA double-upgrades stock on increased CPU, foundry visibility

Bank of America’s double upgrade and higher target are the main catalyst, reinforcing the view that Intel’s CPU and foundry businesses could drive meaningful longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also lifted earnings estimates, suggesting the market is becoming more optimistic about Intel’s profitability outlook over the next couple of years.

Analysts also lifted earnings estimates, suggesting the market is becoming more optimistic about Intel’s profitability outlook over the next couple of years. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are rebounding as investors return to beaten-down AI and chip names, adding support to Intel’s advance.

Broader semiconductor stocks are rebounding as investors return to beaten-down AI and chip names, adding support to Intel’s advance. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent rally has been amplified by growing enthusiasm around its foundry turnaround and possible AI-related opportunities, but these remain longer-term execution stories rather than near-term fundamentals.

Intel’s recent rally has been amplified by growing enthusiasm around its foundry turnaround and possible AI-related opportunities, but these remain longer-term execution stories rather than near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One item investors may watch closely is an insider sale reported today, which can sometimes temper sentiment even when the stock is rallying.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 9.3%

INTC stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.84 billion, a PE ratio of -188.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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